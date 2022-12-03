Mrs. Johnnie Virginia Dudley-Nelson

Johnnie Virginia Dudley-Nelson peacefully entered the sunset of life on Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born on Saturday, December 4, 1937, to the late Nixon H. Dudley, Sr. and Rosa Lee Carter Dudley in the city of Leary Georgia, Calhoun County. The third born of five three sisters and one brother. Johnnie attended the local schools in Leary Georgia, Calhoun County. Johnnie began her spiritual journey at a young age where she was a member of St. Peter Church, Leary Georgia. After moving to Jacksonville, Florida she joined Gibbs Chapel A.M.E. Church, where she served as a member of Lily-White Lodge. She later joined Living-Stone Christian Fellowship Church and served as The Mother of the church and also a faithful member until her passing. Johnnie was joined in holy matrimony to Leonard J. Nelson in 1953 and to this union they were blessed with two children. Johnnie worked at Mac Papers Envelope Converters for over 30 years until her retirement in September 1997. She also enjoyed serving as an Avon representative for over 10 years.

Johnnie was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard J. Nelson, Sisters and Brother, Nannie Kendrick, Ruby Lee Dudley-Scott and Nixon Dudley Jr, and Son-in-law, Kenneth Gardner. She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Gloria Nelson Gardner, and son, Randy Nelson (Anna), grandchildren,

Antwan Nelson (Ronalda), Shenae Nelson, Kellen Allen (Jenelle), Kendrick Nelson (Brittanie). Her memory will always be treasured by her great grandchildren whom she loved and spoiled, Lauryn, Tyler, Marissa, Kennedy, Logan, Liam and Leo. She also leaves a devoted sister, Barbara “Jean” Dudley and a special cousin, Daisy Washington. She also leaves to mourn many special nieces and nephews who were dedicated to her in which she spent countless moments with them while enjoying shopping, going out to various restaurants, and traveling. She also leaves a host of many relatives, friends, and Godchildren.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Alphonso West Mortuary, 4419 Soutel Dr, Jacksonville Florida 32208. Public Viewing, Thursday, December 01, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Alphonso West Mortuary, 4419 Soutel Dr, Jacksonville Florida 32208

Celebration of life service will be Friday, December 02, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Mount Herman Missionary Baptist Church, 5527 Redpoll Avenue, Jacksonville Florida 32219. Internment after service at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville Florida 32205