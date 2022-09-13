The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Mother Teresa Documentary Coming To U.S. Theaters Following Rome Premiere

By zenger.news | on September 12, 2022

By Clemente Lisi  Mother Teresa — one of the most famous saints to emerge from the 20th century for her work helping the poor in India — is the focus of a new documentary that will hit U.S. theaters in October following the film’s recent Rome premiere. “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love”, produced by the Knights of Columbus, will be […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!