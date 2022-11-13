The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

More Than A Third Of Children Don’t Feel Represented In The Books They Read

By zenger.news | on November 13, 2022

By Talker Research More than a third of children don’t feel represented in the books they read – because of their gender or ethnicity. Research of 1,000 American children aged six to 12 and their parents revealed nearly three-quarters (74%) read regularly and identify characters always look the same and don’t represent different views. And of the 50% of girls […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!