Mom Partners With 9-Year-Old Daughter to Launch New Collection of Back-to-School Gear

Nationwide — Chrishonda Benson, founder and CEO of Pretty Dope Society, has partnered with her 9-year-old daughter, Mariah, to launch a new line of backpacks with a whole lot of Black representation. Chrishonda comments, “Far too often, Black families are left out of the narrative in the designs geared toward children. When you walk into many big department stores around […]
