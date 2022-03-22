Mixing Medical Mushrooms And Cannabis For Cancer Care

By Brian Blum Can cannabis cure breast cancer? Not yet, unfortunately. But according to Herzliya-based startup Cannabotech, when paired with medical mushrooms cannabis may one day be able to reduce the amount of chemotherapy patients need to take. “We know that patients need a minimum amount of chemo, but a lot of people can’t survive this because of side effects, so […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!