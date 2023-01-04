Misinformation Over Andrew Tate’s Arrest Spreads Across Social Media

By Jeffrey Gogo Eugen Constantin Vidineac, the lawyer of British influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, answers questions of journalists in front of Bucharest’s Court, December 30, 2022. – A Romanian court on December 30, 2022 ordered the 30-day-detention of former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!