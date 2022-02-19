Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Minority Firm Tops Chamber’s Small Businesses

By Staff | on February 19, 2022

Printella Bankhead, President and Founder of EBS Security, Inc. has been named 2022 overall Small Business Leader of the Year. After working as a security officer at the church she belonged to for seven years, Bankhead launched her own security company in 2002. “When talking to people I say we started the company in 2002, and they say ‘Oh you […]

