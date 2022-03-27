Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Minor Head Injury Leads To Chronic Syndrome In 1 Of 4 Kids

By zenger.news | on March 27, 2022

By Naama Barak One in four children who were discharged from the emergency room after obtaining a mild head injury went on to suffer from persistent post-concussion syndrome that can last for years, new Israeli research shows. Persistent post-concussion syndrome includes symptoms such as forgetfulness, memory loss, psychological difficulties and sensitivity to light and noise. These can be misdiagnosed as […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!