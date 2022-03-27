Minor Head Injury Leads To Chronic Syndrome In 1 Of 4 Kids

By Naama Barak One in four children who were discharged from the emergency room after obtaining a mild head injury went on to suffer from persistent post-concussion syndrome that can last for years, new Israeli research shows. Persistent post-concussion syndrome includes symptoms such as forgetfulness, memory loss, psychological difficulties and sensitivity to light and noise. These can be misdiagnosed as […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!