Minnesota Man Sculpts Huge Tyrannosaurus Rex Out Of Snow

By Lee Bullen A Minnesota man has created a fearsome-looking Tyrannosaurus rex made out of snow in his garden — and it has quickly become a tourist attraction. Paul Larcom, who lives in Becker, Minnesota, created the icy creature, which has been drawing visitors over the last few weeks. Images are also being shared on social media. The finished sculpture […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!