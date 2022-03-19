Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Minnesota Man Brutally Murders Ex-Girlfriend And Mother Of 3

By zenger.news | on March 19, 2022

By Joseph Golder A Minnesota man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, a mother of three, before pouring gas on her and lighting her on fire. The incident took place at a warehouse in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 15. The suspect has been named as Patrick Morris Simmons and his alleged victim, Kelli Goodermont. […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!