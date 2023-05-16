The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Millennials And Gen Xers Are Unaware Of Nonmelanoma, Found In A New Study

By zenger.news | on May 16, 2023

By Lennox Kalifungwa New research suggests four in five millennials and Gen Xers can’t identify nonmelanoma skin cancer, according to One Poll. The poll of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 Gen X respondents found that about 80% were unable to identify nonmelanoma skin cancer when shown the names to their corresponding images. Seventy-nine percent couldn’t identify squamous cell carcinoma, and 82% […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!