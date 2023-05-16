Millennials And Gen Xers Are Unaware Of Nonmelanoma, Found In A New Study

By Lennox Kalifungwa New research suggests four in five millennials and Gen Xers can’t identify nonmelanoma skin cancer, according to One Poll. The poll of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 Gen X respondents found that about 80% were unable to identify nonmelanoma skin cancer when shown the names to their corresponding images. Seventy-nine percent couldn’t identify squamous cell carcinoma, and 82% […]