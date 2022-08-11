Millennial Women Know And Care More About Immune Health Than Boomers

By Simona Kitanovska Nearly two in five women incorrectly think women’s and men’s immune systems are completely identical, new research suggests. A recent survey of 2,000 women found that 38 percent thought immune systems are universal regardless of gender. However numerous studies, such as by the Stanford University School of Medicine, have shown this is not the case. At the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!