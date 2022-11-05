The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead in Houston

By Staff | on November 05, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

The continued spate of violence against Hip Hop artists has claimed its latest victim and one of the genre’s biggest names. Takeoff, one-third of the super trio Migos, died early Tuesday after being shot in Houston. TMZ reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. with multiple witnesses on scene. “We’re told Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice […]

