Mighty Mini Marvel: Tiny Marine Microbe Could Be Secret Weapon In Battle Against Climate Change

By Anamarija Brnjarchevska A tiny marine microbe that could turn out to be a “secret weapon” in the battle against climate change has been discovered by scientists. The single-celled microbe has the potential to absorb carbon naturally, is abundant around the world and can photosynthesize, as well as hunt and eat prey, scientists say. The tiny organism, discovered by researchers […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!