Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Challenged ChatGPT To Pass The AP Biology: It Blew The Question Away

By Ananya Gairola Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recounted an interesting anecdote about his challenge to the OpenAI Microsoft team to notify him when their language model, ChatGPT, could pass the AP Biology exam. During an event in San Diego, Gates had a fireside chat with Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO of DreamBox Learning. The iconic duo talked about various topics, including artificial intelligence or AI. Co-founder of Microsoft Bill […]