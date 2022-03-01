Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Microplastics Raise Toxicity Of Organic Pollutants By 10x

By zenger.news | on March 01, 2022

By Abigail Klein Leichman In a marine environment, microplastics absorb and concentrate toxic organic substances on their surface and thus increase their toxicity by a factor of 10. This may lead to a severe impact on human health. That’s the worrying conclusion of a new study by Tel Aviv University researchers published in Chemosphere. Microplastic refers to plastic particles and […]

