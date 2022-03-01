Microplastics Raise Toxicity Of Organic Pollutants By 10x

By Abigail Klein Leichman In a marine environment, microplastics absorb and concentrate toxic organic substances on their surface and thus increase their toxicity by a factor of 10. This may lead to a severe impact on human health. That’s the worrying conclusion of a new study by Tel Aviv University researchers published in Chemosphere. Microplastic refers to plastic particles and […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!