Michael Burry Doubles Down On Prison Stocks, Adds This Space Company In New Third Quarter Positions

By Chris Katje The Facebook logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a course graph. Michael Burry added five new positions in the third quarter and increased the position in the lone carryover from the second quarter. CHESNOT/BENZINGAFormer hedge fund manager and “Big Short” fame investor Michael Burry made headlines earlier this year when he […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!