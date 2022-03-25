Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Metal Detectorist Unearths 350-Year-Old Ring That Belonged To The Sheriff Of Nottingham

By zenger.news | on March 25, 2022

By Darko Manevski A 350-year-old ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham is set to fetch thousands at auction after being unearthed by a metal detectorist in a find “worthy of Robin Hood.” The high-carat gold signet ring was uncovered by chance by a lucky detectorist on farmland in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, in July 2020. The treasure once belonged to […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!