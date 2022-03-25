Metal Detectorist Unearths 350-Year-Old Ring That Belonged To The Sheriff Of Nottingham

By Darko Manevski A 350-year-old ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham is set to fetch thousands at auction after being unearthed by a metal detectorist in a find “worthy of Robin Hood.” The high-carat gold signet ring was uncovered by chance by a lucky detectorist on farmland in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, in July 2020. The treasure once belonged to […]