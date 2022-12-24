Meta Employees Undermine Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Strategy

By Robert Knight Meta employees are expressing discontent with Mark Zuckerberg and his metaverse strategy on anonymous jobs forums such as Blind and Glassdoor. One review on Blind likened a recent round of layoffs to the “hunger games” while another stated that Zuckerberg’s metaverse bet would “single-handedly kill” the company. In reality, Meta is facing numerous challenges including tough macroeconomic […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!