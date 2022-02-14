Meet The Teenage Mentalist Out To Conquer The World

By Naama Barak When 17-year-old Nevo Abutbul joins the Israeli army next year, he’s going to have the coolest job ever: he’ll be the military’s very first mentalist, spending his service wowing soldiers with his quick wit, mindreading capabilities and all-around awesomeness. “I’m the youngest mentalist in Israel and the world,” Nevo tells ISRAEL21c. “I began trying my hand at magic […]