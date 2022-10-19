Meet The Family Of Five Traveling Around The World In Single-engine Airplane

By Jake Mason A family-of-five is on a 14-month round-the-world holiday flying their own single-engine plane. The Porter family took off in June and has already traveled to the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, US Virgin Islands, and Argentina. Dad Ian, 59, a real estate developer, mum Michelle, 58, and kids, Samantha, 21, Sydney, 18, and Christopher, 15, traveled 15,000 nautical miles, […]