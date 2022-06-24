The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Meat Feast: Fake Meat ‘Less Nutritious’ Than The Real Thing, According To New Research

By zenger.news | on June 24, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska Fake meat is less nutritious than the real thing, according to new research. Experiments found human cells take in fewer proteins from the vegan versions – because they are harder to absorb. The discovery could lead to the development of healthier products – ranging from faux fish fingers and faux ground meat or meatballs to ‘cheats’ chicken. […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!