The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

McMichaels Sentenced to Life In Prison, Neighbor Gets 35 Years

Open Audio Article Player
For Federal Hate Crimes In Killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Mens will served State time first, then Federal

By Staff | on August 13, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

More than two years ago, Transformative Justice Coalition President and Founder Barbara Arnwine and Board Chair Daryl Jones put their arms around Ahmaud Arbery’s family. Both lawyers, Arnwine and Jones, didn’t seek to represent the family legally but to offer encouragement and help strengthen the resolve they needed to pursue justice for the 25-year-old coldly and cruelly shot to death […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!