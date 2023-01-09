The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

McDonald’s Plans Reorganization, CEO Says Layoffs Are Coming: What Investors Need To Know

By zenger.news | on January 09, 2023

By Bibhu Pattnaik A McDonald’s sign is seen on a building of a McDonald’s restaurant. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski emphasized the developing plans for new restaurants. MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/BENZINGA Chicago-based McDonald’s Corp has announced that it will accelerate its restaurant expansion plan and review corporate staffing levels as part of its new business strategy. Currently, the company operates in 119 markets worldwide […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!