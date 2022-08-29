The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
McDonald’s Austria Launches Cucumber Body Wash

By zenger.news | on August 29, 2022

By Thomas Hochwarter McDonald’s has caused a McFlurry of interest in Austria after introducing a body wash as a premium for regular customers. The burger giants claimed on social media that the cucumber-scented shower foam came after years of research in their burger beauty lab. The fast food chain–which runs nearly 200 restaurants in Austria–branded the body wash as nothing […]

