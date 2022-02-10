Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

McCollum, Sabonis Gambles Are A Result Of NBA’s New Play-In Era

By zenger.news | on February 10, 2022

By Evan Sidery The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings both pulled off major blockbuster deals, in which they acquired two inarguably franchise-changing pieces. CJ McCollum enters the Bayou as a strong scoring complement to Brandon Ingram, and a hopefully soon-to-be healthy Zion Williamson. Two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis helps form an intriguing 1-2 duo with De’Aaron Fox. However, Sacramento moved […]

