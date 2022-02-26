Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Mayo Clinic Invests in Hospital Expansion to Enhance Patient Experience

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on February 26, 2022

Mayo Clinic announces an expansion of the Mayo Clinic hospital in Florida. This investment is occurring because of increasing patient demand for complex care and a commitment by Mayo Clinic to redefine the future of health care. The project includes building five new floors atop the existing hospital tower — resulting in 121 new inpatient beds, including 56 ICU beds […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!