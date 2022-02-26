Mayo Clinic Invests in Hospital Expansion to Enhance Patient Experience

Mayo Clinic announces an expansion of the Mayo Clinic hospital in Florida. This investment is occurring because of increasing patient demand for complex care and a commitment by Mayo Clinic to redefine the future of health care. The project includes building five new floors atop the existing hospital tower — resulting in 121 new inpatient beds, including 56 ICU beds […]
