Mark Zuckerberg Summoned To Appear At Peru Court For Violating User’s Freedom Of Expression

By zenger.news | on March 25, 2022

By Lee Bullen Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been summoned to testify in a Peruvian court case brought against him by a lawyer and Facebook user demanding damages for having his account suspended for posting COVID-19 information from a Nobel-winning scientist. Peruvian lawyer Juan Mejia Seminario is reportedly demanding $300,000 in damages after launching a lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg for […]

