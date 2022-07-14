Marines Blast Russian Ammo Depots With Stugna P Missile System

By Lee Bullen Ukrainian marines pinpointed a Russian target on the screen before unleashing a missile and apparently destroyed it. The 36th Separate Marine Brigade, named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi, said they used the ‘Stugna-P’ Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system to destroy Russian ammo depots in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast. The 36th Separate Marine Brigade said […]