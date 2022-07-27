The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Marina Fire Puts Two In Hospital And Destroys Several Boats

By zenger.news | on July 27, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska Two people were taken to a local hospital after a huge fire engulfed several boats at a marina – leaving some vessels completely gutted. Desperate neighbors threw buckets of water to try and put out the flames after the blaze began in Hampstead Marina at Yalding near Maidstone in Kent in southern England, in the United Kingdom. […]

