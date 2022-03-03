Man With Rare Skin Condition Spent Decades Unable To Walk, Until A Genetic Test Changed His Life

By Josh Brady A man living with a rare skin condition says he has suffered so badly, he considered suicide in his 20s. Alan Bentley, 63, has had Olmsted Syndrome, which causes hard callouses to form on his feet, since childhood. The disorder has caused him physical and mental pain all his life, forcing him to crawl in his home. […]
