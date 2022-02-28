Man Jailed For Pushing Another From Hostel Window Then Going Down To Pummel Him In The Street

By Lee Bullen A man has been sentenced to prison for forcing a man to fall from a hostel window, shattering the victim’s ankle, before running downstairs and pummeling him in the street. The incident took place at a hostel on Rosemary Street in the market town of Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, England, on Nov. 29, 2021. James Chandler, 31, from […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!