Man Is Outraged By Illegal Dumping Fine For Trash Stolen From Him

By zenger.news | on August 25, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A fuming grandad was slapped with a fine for illegal dumping despite claiming his recycling waste was stolen from his trash can – before being dumped with cannabis and drugs paraphernalia. Dennis Spencer, 61, says he is a ‘respectable recycling person’ and has never taken drugs in his life after being issued a £400 fine with by […]

