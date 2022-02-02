Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Man Allegedly Pretended To Be A Dad So He Could Bottle Feed Newborn In Hospital

By zenger.news | on February 02, 2022

By Lee Bullen An Iowa man was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of sneaking into an ICU for newborns to bottle-feed a baby who was not his child. The incident took place at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, on Dec. 28, 2021. After being unable to initially track down the suspect, the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) said on […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!