Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Makuyo’s SIIKA Herb + Honey Honors Her Matriarchs By Intermingling Taste And Tradition

By zenger.news | on March 29, 2022

By Lem Satterfield Healing is a gratifying nectar to Makuyo, for whom honey serves as the foundation of  SIIKA Herb + Honey Co. A devotee to the thick, golden liquid’s “vast healing properties,” Makuyo is a creative alchemist who believes “infusing herbs with honey allows us to signify that healing can be so sweet.” Makuyo is named after her Ghanaian […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!