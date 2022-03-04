Making The Cut: 76ers’ Creativity Elevating Matisse Thybulle’s Offense

By Nekias Duncan Haven’t you heard? The Philadelphia 76ers are running roughshod over the NBA. They’re 3-0 since James Harden’s debut, with a pair of wins over the New York Knicks and an opening dub against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Quibble about the competition level if you’d like, but the early returns are hard to ignore. Harden’s on-ball brilliance has made […]