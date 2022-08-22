The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Lucky Woman Exchanges Raffle Wine For Big Cash

By zenger.news | on August 22, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A delighted mom sold a bottle of wine for more than $200 she won with a raffle ticket worth less than a dollar in a raffle. Kerry Carty, 33, bagged the booze in a game at her six-year-old daughter Madeline’s school fair. She had planned to give the red wine away but decided to Google the name […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!