LPR Says It Is Taking Control Of Ukrainian Trenches

By Joseph Golder These images purport to show pro-Russia combatants soldiers taking control of trenches held until recently by Ukrainian soldiers. The images were obtained on Wednesday, June 22, from the People’s Militia of the pro-Russia, so-called Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), who said that the footage shows how they “liberated the village of Metelkino.” Metelkino, also known as Metiolkine, is […]