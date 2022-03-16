Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Louisiana Man Charged With Murdering Pregnant Girlfriend And Her 2-Year-Old Son

By zenger.news | on March 16, 2022

By Joseph Golder A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with murder after his pregnant girlfriend went missing. Police also allege he threw her 2-year-old son off a bridge to his death. Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, charged Brynnen Murphy, 20, with murder after his girlfriend, Kaylen Johnson, 24, went missing along with Kayden, her 2-year-old son. The Baton […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!