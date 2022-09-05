Long-Lost Bros Separated As Kids In 1945 To Be Reunited For 1st Time

By Simona Kitanovska Two long-lost brothers who were separated as children in 1945 are to be reunited for the first time after 77 years apart. Ted Nobbs, 83, and his brother Geoff, 79, have spent more than seven decades and 10,000 miles apart after their family was divided up at the end of World War II. Ted, along with siblings […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!