Local Wildlife Group Left Heartbroken After Council Group Tore Down Their Bee Garden

By Simona Kitanovska Local wildlife group said they have been left heartbroken after council group tore down a bee garden from a bus stop. A council-run company has defended its actions after angering local volunteers who built the garden just two days before its removal. The group of friends, who go under the name of Bee The Change (BTC), built […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!