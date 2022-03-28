Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Like Learning To Drive: Bird Dads Guide Young On First Migration

By zenger.news | on March 28, 2022

By Martin M Barillas The males of a migratory bird species not only defend their young from danger but also lead them on their inaugural winter migration. A team of researchers from Scandinavia and the United Kingdom studied the Caspian tern (Hydroprogne caspia) and published their results in the journal Nature Communications. The Caspian tern is a fish-eating species of […]

