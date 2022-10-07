The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Life On Earth Began In A Small Drop Of Water, Research Reveals

By zenger.news | on October 07, 2022

By Mark Waghorn Life on Earth began with a chemical “Big Bang”, in a drop of water, according to new research. It provided reactions up to a million times quicker than normal, kick-starting evolution. The discovery has a host of implications, from speeding up the development of drugs to finding aliens. Lead author Professor Graham Cooks, of Purdue University in […]

