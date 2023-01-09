Letters Slam Major Jewish Organizations For Criticizing Netanyahu Government

By Bradley Martin Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 3, 2023. In response, both Orthodox organizations wrote letters supporting Netanyahu and slamming The Jewish Agency. ATEF SAFADI/JNS The Eretz HaKodesh and Coalition for Jewish Values organizations criticized a letter — written by The Jewish Federations of North America, The Jewish Agency […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!