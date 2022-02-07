Lava Spews And Flows Like River At Active Kilauea Volcano In Hawaii

By Lee Bullen Lava spewed from the Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii is still flowing like a river, according to a February assessment of the continuing eruption that began on September 29, 2021. Lava activity is now confined within Halema‘uma‘u crater in the closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, officials say. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) shared images on social media on […]