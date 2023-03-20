Late-winter Showers To Sour Spring Break For Parts Of Florida

By La Troy Thornton Showers and thunderstorms have Florida in their sights into early next week, but even though the rain will be helpful in the battle against ongoing drought conditions, its timing will not be ideal for spring break revelers, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. A cold front will sweep across the Southeast through Sunday, but its progress will be […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!