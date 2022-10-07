The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Largest Pokémon Collection Could Catch Over $300,000 At Auction

By zenger.news | on October 07, 2022

By Sophie Watson The world’s largest Pokémon collection, including toys, cards, computer games, and even themed toilet paper, is set to fetch a whopping £300,000 ($343,306) at auction. The anonymous superfan spent 25 years building her collection, which includes more than 20,000 pieces of Japanese memorabilia. The 33-year-old’s fixation started at the age of nine when she saw a picture […]

