Lakers’ Players Believe Changes Must Be Made Before Trade Deadline

By zenger.news | on February 09, 2022

By Alex Kennedy The Los Angeles Lakers seem to understand that they can’t compete for a championship as currently constructed. Following Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James said as much. “It tells me we ain’t on their level,” James told reporters. “I mean, I could have told you that before the game.” According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, […]

