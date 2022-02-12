Lake Of Fire: Lava Still Gushing From Hawaii Volcano

By William McGee Geologists are monitoring the eruption from the Halema’uma’u crater at the Kīlauea summit in Hawaii, which has been ongoing since September. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) posted footage of the eruption to social media on Feb. 8. “A Kilauea summit eruption monitoring shift on February 4, 2022, provided views of the eruption within Halema‘ma‘u crater. Lava flows […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!