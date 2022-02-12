Lake Of Fire: Lava Still Gushing From Hawaii Volcano

By William McGee Geologists are monitoring the eruption from the Halema’uma’u crater at the Kīlauea summit in Hawaii, which has been ongoing since September. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) posted footage of the eruption to social media on Feb. 8. “A Kilauea summit eruption monitoring shift on February 4, 2022, provided views of the eruption within Halema‘ma‘u crater. Lava flows […]