Koo’s OT field goal lifts Falcons past Panthers 37-34

By Staff | on November 05, 2022

By Darrell Baker, For The Georgia Star

The Falcons relied on kicker Younghoe Koo’s 41-yard field goal to seal the deal in their 37-34 overtime win and also secure a firm hold of first place atop the NFC South Sunday in Atlanta. The Falcons seemed to have the win all but secured but of course it wouldn’t be a Falcons game if they hadn’t offered their opponent […]

